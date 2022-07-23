Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 13
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 14, Problem 13

Based on the following reaction profile, how many intermediates are formed in the reaction A¡C? How many transition states are there? Which step, A¡B or B¡C, is the faster? For the reaction A¡C, is ΔE positive, negative, or zero? [Section 14.6]

Energy diagram showing potential energy vs. reaction progress with points X, Y, Z indicating states.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. Today we have the following problem. Consider the reaction X to Z and its reaction profile below A says identify the number of transition states and intermediates formed. Well, first let's write our, our reaction. So the overall reaction is going to be X to Z. However, we have a process, we have one step step one, that's going to be X to Y. And our second step is going to be Y two Z. So to determine a transition state, this is going to be essentially our energy maxima. So the two highest points, so that's going to be our transition state one and our transition state to intermediates are going to be between these two transition states. And so this is going to be our why? So why is going to be our intermediate? So for number, for a, we can say that we have to transition states to transition states and one intermediate moving on to B B says R B asks us is why is the reaction of Y two X faster the reaction of Y two Z? So to do that, we have to examine their activation energies and activation and energy just the energy between a transition state and a reactant or an intermediate. So from X to Y are reacting is going to be X here. So we have a reactant. And so why is going to be our intermediate? So our first activation energy it's going to be this energy labeled here. And our second one is going to be This energy here between Y and our 2nd transition state. And so we can conclude that no X to Y is not faster. Why? Because there is a lower activation energy Than our 1st 1. And lastly, we have see what is the sign of our delta E or activation energy. So it's going to be negative since the potential energy of products is lower, then the potential energy of our reactant. And so with that, we have our three answers overall, I do hope this helped. And until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The accompanying graph shows plots of ln k versus 1>T for two different reactions. The plots have been extrapolated to the y-intercepts. Which reaction (red or blue) has (b) the larger value for the frequency factor, A? [Section 14.5]

778
views
Textbook Question

The following graph shows two different reaction pathways for the same overall reaction at the same temperature. Is each of the following statements true or false? (b) For both paths, the rate of the reverse reaction is slower than the rate of the forward reaction.

1156
views
Textbook Question

Consider the diagram that follows, which represents two steps in an overall reaction. The red spheres are oxygen, the blue ones nitrogen, and the green ones fluorine. (d) Write the rate law for the overall reaction if the first step is the slow, rate-determining step. [Section 14.6]

459
views
Textbook Question

(b) Name three factors that can affect the rate of a chemical reaction.

586
views
Textbook Question

(a) What are the units usually used to express the rates of reactions occurring in solution?

1028
views
Textbook Question

(b) As the temperature increases, does the reaction rate increase or decrease?

634
views