Fill in the gaps in the following table: Symbol 133Cs+ Protons 35 15 Neutrons 46 16 30 Electrons 18 20 Net charge 1- 5+
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 58e
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: (e) Sb.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Periodic Table and Group Trends
The periodic table organizes elements by increasing atomic number and groups them based on similar chemical properties. Elements in the same group typically exhibit similar valence electron configurations, which influence their ionization behavior. For example, elements in Group 15, like antimony (Sb), tend to gain or lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names
Ion Formation and Charge
Ions are charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons. The charge of an ion is determined by the difference between the number of protons and electrons. For antimony, which has five valence electrons, it can either gain three electrons to form a stable anion with a charge of -3 or lose five electrons to form a cation with a charge of +5, depending on the stability of the resulting configuration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:17
Ion Formation
Stability of Ions
The stability of an ion is influenced by its electron configuration and the energy associated with gaining or losing electrons. Generally, ions that achieve a noble gas configuration are more stable. For antimony, the most stable ion is typically the one that minimizes energy, which is often the -3 charge, as it allows the element to achieve a full octet by gaining three electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Intepreting the Band of Stability
Related Practice
Textbook Question
720
views
Textbook Question
Each of the following elements is capable of forming an ion in chemical reactions. By referring to the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of each: (c) As
681
views
Textbook Question
Using the periodic table, predict the charge of the most stable ion of the following elements: (d) I
517
views
Textbook Question
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (b) Li and H
517
views
Textbook Question
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (c) Al and I
997
views
Textbook Question
Using the periodic table to guide you, predict the chemical formula and name of the compound formed by the following elements: (d) K and S.
1396
views