Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table and Group Trends The periodic table organizes elements by increasing atomic number and groups them based on similar chemical properties. Elements in the same group typically exhibit similar valence electron configurations, which influence their ionization behavior. For example, elements in Group 15, like antimony (Sb), tend to gain or lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas.

Ion Formation and Charge Ions are charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons. The charge of an ion is determined by the difference between the number of protons and electrons. For antimony, which has five valence electrons, it can either gain three electrons to form a stable anion with a charge of -3 or lose five electrons to form a cation with a charge of +5, depending on the stability of the resulting configuration.