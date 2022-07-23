Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 107c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 107c

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the third column of the table.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, welcome back. Our question here is asking us to provide the missing information. Starting off with our first one we have the formula of K. M. N. 04. Now when we separate the two, we can see that we have potassium which is K. Plus since it has a plus one charge and our poly atomic ion which is M N. +04 minus. And when we name this we're going to put potassium as our first one since it's our caddy on. And our poly atomic ion is permanganate. And this is going to be the name for our first formula. Looking at our next one, we have calcium carbonate, we know that calcium has a plus two charge since it's in our group to A. And carbonate is one of our poly atomic ions with a formula of C. 032 minus. And when we combine the two since they have a 1-1 ratio between their charges, Our formula is going to be CACO. three. Lastly looking at aluminum sulfide, we know that aluminum is in our group three a. So it has a plus three charge And Sulfur is in our group six a. So it has a -2 charge. And when we use our criss cross method we will have a formula of a. L. Two S. Three. And this is going to be our final answers for our question. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The first atoms of seaborgium (Sg) were identified in 1974. The longest-lived isotope of Sg has a mass number of 266. (b) Atoms of Sg are very unstable, and it is therefore difficult to study this element's properties. Based on the position of Sg in the periodic table, what element should it most closely resemble in its chemical properties?

566
views
Textbook Question

From the molecular structures shown here, identify the one that corresponds to each of the following species: (a) chlorine gas; (b) propane; (c) nitrate ion; (d) sulfur trioxide; (e) methyl chloride, CH3Cl.

383
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the blanks in the following table:

Cation Anion Formula Name

Lithium oxide

Fe2+ PO43-

Al2(SO4)3

Copper(II) nitrate

Cr3+ I

MnClO2

Ammonium carbonate

Zinc perchlorate

Complete the first column of the table.

863
views
Textbook Question
Consider a sample of calcium carbonate in the form of a cube measuring 2.005 in. on each edge. If the sample has a density of 2.71 g>cm3, how many oxygen atoms does it contain?
777
views
Textbook Question

Cyclopropane is an interesting hydrocarbon. Instead of having three carbons in a row, the three carbons form a ring, as shown in this perspective drawing (see Figure 2.18 for a prior example of this kind of drawing):

Cyclopropane was at one time used as an anesthetic, but its use was discontinued, in part because it is highly flammable. (b) The three carbon atoms are necessarily in a plane. What do the different wedges mean?

822
views
Textbook Question

Elements in the same group of the periodic table often form oxyanions with the same general formula. The anions are also named in a similar fashion. Based on these observations, suggest a chemical formula or name, as appropriate, for each of the following ions: (b) SeO32-

486
views