Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (g) potassium dichromate.
Related Practice
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (f) iron(III)carbonate
Write the chemical formulas for the following compounds: (g) sodium hypobromite.
Give the chemical formula for each of the following ionic compounds: (d) iron(II) perchlorate
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (b) HBr
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (c) H3PO4
Give the name or chemical formula, as appropriate, for each of the following acids: (d) hypochlorous acid
