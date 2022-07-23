Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chapter 2, Problem 71j

Name the following ionic compounds: (j) 1NH422SO4.

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here wants us to provide the name for the following compound. And when we isolate this compound into its two components, we find that we have our ammonium ion and our phosphate ion. So when we name this, we end up with ammonium last feet. And this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
