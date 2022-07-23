Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 65f
Chapter 2, Problem 65f

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (f) K2O2

Hey everyone in this example we need to classify whether are given compound hydrogen peroxide is either ionic or molecular. So we want to recall our definitions for ionic and molecular compounds first beginning with ionic compounds, we should recall. The ionic compound involves the transfer of electrons between a nonmetal or poly atomic ion and a metal or poly atomic ion. Whereas molecular compounds we should recall involve the sharing of electrons, which is why they're also considered covalin compounds between two non metals. I'm sorry. This says between here and so we should analyze the atoms in this given compound hydrogen peroxide. So looking at the first part of our compound here, we would recognize that we have hydrogen. We have two atoms of hydrogen. We would find hydrogen in Group one A corresponding to its position on the periodic table, meaning that hydrogen is going to be a non metal for our second adam in this compound, we would recognize that we have two atoms of oxygen. We would find oxygen in Group six A. Of our periodic table and based on its position in group six A. We would verify that oxygen is also a non metal atom and we would say that therefore in this bond we have the combination of a non metal bonded to a nonmetal sharing their electrons with one another in a covalin relationship. And so this would produce a covalin bond and so therefore hydrogen peroxide is a molecular compound. So this will be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (a) HClO4

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (b) CH3OCH3

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (e) TiCl4

Predict whether each of the following compounds is molecular or ionic: (h) P1OH23.

Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (a) PF5

Which of the following are ionic, and which are molecular? (a) PF5

