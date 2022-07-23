Chapter 2, Problem 8

The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following formulas is consistent with the drawing? KBr, K2SO4, Ca1NO322, Fe21SO423.

