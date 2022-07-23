Chapter 2, Problem 98a1
There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (a) What is the origin of second (mass of 159.834 amu) peak (of what isotopes does each consist)?
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 17.60 g O
A chemist finds that 30.82 g of nitrogen will react with 17.60, 35.20, 70.40, or 88.00 g of oxygen to form four different compounds. (a) Calculate the mass of oxygen per gram of nitrogen in each compound. 30.82 g N and 88.00 g O
In a series of experiments, a chemist prepared three different compounds that contain only iodine and fluorine and determined the mass of each element in each compound: Compound Mass of Iodine (g) Mass of Fluorine (g) 1 4.75 3.56 2 7.64 3.43 3 9.41 9.86 (a) Calculate the mass of fluorine per gram of iodine in Compound 3.
"The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the 'depressions' formed by the previous row of atoms:
(c) By what factor has the number of atoms on the surface increased in going to arrangement B from arrangement A?
(c) If extended to three dimensions, which arrangement would lead to a greater density for Rb metal?"
(b) Pentane is the alkane with a chain of five carbon atoms. Determine its empirical formula.