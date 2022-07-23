Chapter 2, Problem 98a1

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br 2 molecules, and the mass of a Br 2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br 2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (a) What is the origin of second (mass of 159.834 amu) peak (of what isotopes does each consist)?

