Chapter 2, Problem 98c
There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (c) Determine the average molecular mass of a Br2 molecule.
The element chromium (Cr) consists of four naturally occurring isotopes with atomic masses 49.9460, 51.9405, 52.9407, and 53.9389 u. The relative abundances of these four isotopes are 4.3, 83.8, 9.5, and 2.4%, respectively. From these data, calculate the atomic weight of chromium.
Copper (Cu) consists of two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.9296 and 64.9278 u. (a) How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of each isotope? Write the complete atomic symbol for each, showing the atomic number and mass number. (b) The average atomic mass of Cu is 63.55 u. Calculate the abundance of each isotope.
(b) What is the mass of each isotope?
(d) Determine the average atomic mass of a bromine atom
(e) Calculate the abundances of the two isotopes. Calculate the abundance of the heavier isotope.
It is common in mass spectrometry to assume that the mass of a cation is the same as that of its parent atom. (b) What percentage of the mass of an 1H atom does the electron represent?