Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 98c
Chapter 2, Problem 98c

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (c) Determine the average molecular mass of a Br2 molecule.

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that sulfur has four naturally occurring stable isotopes, three of which 32 sulfur 33 sulfur, 34 sulfur are more abundant than the 4 36 sulfur. The mass spectrum of hydrogen sulfide H two s consists of three molecular ion peaks in our mass and atomic mass units. 33.987172 relative intensity of 94.99% 34.986560 atomic mass units, 0.7500%. And lastly 35. atomic mass units and 4.250% relative intensity. And our goal here is to calculate the average molecular weight for the hydrogen sulfide molecule. So we're going to do this by multiplying our atomic mass units times the relative intensity. And because the relativity relative intensity is in percentage, we're going to divide it by and we're going to add each peak, We're going to do this for each peak. So what that's going to look like is .98717, Times 94. Divided by 100 plus 34. times zero .7500, divided by 100 plus 35. Times 4. Divided by 100. And that is going to equal 34.08 atomic mass units. And that is our final answer, Thank you for watching Bye!
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The element chromium (Cr) consists of four naturally occurring isotopes with atomic masses 49.9460, 51.9405, 52.9407, and 53.9389 u. The relative abundances of these four isotopes are 4.3, 83.8, 9.5, and 2.4%, respectively. From these data, calculate the atomic weight of chromium.

Textbook Question

Copper (Cu) consists of two naturally occurring isotopes with masses of 62.9296 and 64.9278 u. (a) How many protons and neutrons are in the nucleus of each isotope? Write the complete atomic symbol for each, showing the atomic number and mass number. (b) The average atomic mass of Cu is 63.55 u. Calculate the abundance of each isotope.

Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (b) What is the mass of each isotope?

Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (d) Determine the average atomic mass of a bromine atom

Textbook Question

There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (e) Calculate the abundances of the two isotopes. Calculate the abundance of the heavier isotope.

Textbook Question

It is common in mass spectrometry to assume that the mass of a cation is the same as that of its parent atom. (b) What percentage of the mass of an 1H atom does the electron represent?

