Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 31b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 31b

Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (b) the isotope of krypton with mass number 84

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to give the correct symbol for the isotope of silver with 108 as its mass number. So we want to recall that silver. We will find in our D. Block or transition metal section of our periodic table with the following symbol, A. G. We would see that it corresponds to the atomic number. Which we recall. Atomic number is represented by the symbol Z equal to the value 47. And so because we recall that for neutral atoms, our atomic number Is equal to our number of protons, which is also equal to a number of electrons. We can say that we have therefore 47 protons for our silver isotope here. Now we want to recall that when we're writing out a chemical symbol, we will have our element represented by this X. Here we have our atomic number represented by Z. In the left hand subscript. And we have our mass number represented by a in the left hand superscript. So this is our mass number. This is our atomic number and then Z or X rather is our element here. So to write our chemical symbol. Now that we've laid out all these facts, we would say that we have silver. The mass number given in the prompt is 108. But we can also see that on the periodic table. When we find silver, we have a atomic mass of 107.9 which is rounded up to in the chemical symbol. And then we have 47 as the atomic number associated with silver, also corresponding to 47 protons, since our isotope here is neutral. So this would be our final answer for our correct chemical symbol for an isotope of symbol of silver, sorry, with 108 as its mass number. So this completes this example as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 112Cd

Protons 38 92

Neutrons 58 49

Electrons 38 36

Mass no. 81 235

Complete the second row of the table.

1238
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the gaps in the following table, assuming each column represents a neutral atom.

Symbol 112Cd

Protons 38 92

Neutrons 58 49

Electrons 38 36

Mass no. 81 235

Complete the third row of the table.

636
views
Textbook Question

Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (a) the isotope of platinum that contains 118 neutrons

815
views
Textbook Question

Write the correct symbol, with both superscript and subscript, for each of the following. Use the list of elements in the front inside cover as needed: (d) the isotope of magnesium that has an equal number of protons and neutrons.

554
views
Textbook Question
Without doing any detailed calculations (but using a periodic table to give atomic weights), rank the following samples in order of increasing numbers of atoms: 0.2 mol PCl5 molecules, 80 g Fe2O3, 3.0 3 1023 CO molecules.
1078
views
Textbook Question

(a) What isotope is used as the standard in establishing the atomic mass scale?

756
views