Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reactions A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this case, hydrogen gas reacts with iron(III) oxide, indicating a reduction-oxidation process where iron is reduced and hydrogen is oxidized. Recommended video: Guided course 03:37 03:37 Chemical Properties

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning the number of atoms for each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. This involves adjusting coefficients in front of compounds to achieve equal numbers of each type of atom. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations