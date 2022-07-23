Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 15c
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 3, Problem 15c

Write balanced chemical equations corresponding to each of the following descriptions: (c) When hydrogen gas is passed over solid hot iron(III) oxide, the resulting reaction produces iron and gaseous water.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reactions

A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this case, hydrogen gas reacts with iron(III) oxide, indicating a reduction-oxidation process where iron is reduced and hydrogen is oxidized.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Chemical Properties

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning the number of atoms for each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. This involves adjusting coefficients in front of compounds to achieve equal numbers of each type of atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations

Oxidation-Reduction (Redox) Reactions

Oxidation-reduction reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, where one substance is oxidized (loses electrons) and another is reduced (gains electrons). In the given reaction, iron(III) oxide is reduced to iron, while hydrogen is oxidized to water, illustrating a classic redox process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Oxidation and Reduction Reactions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (b) Cu1s2 + HNO31aq2¡Cu(NO3)21aq2 + NO21g) + H2O(l)

451
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (c) MnO21s2 + HCl1aq2 ¡MnCl21s2 + H2O1l2 + Cl2(g)

439
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (d) KOH1aq2 + H3PO41aq2 ¡K3PO41aq2 + H2O1l2

360
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (b) Boron sulfide, B2S31s2, reacts violently with water to form dissolved boric acid, H3BO3, and hydrogen sulfide gas.

879
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (c) Phosphine, PH31g2, combusts in oxygen gas to form water vapor and solid tetraphosphorus decaoxide.

509
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (d) When solid mercury(II) nitrate is heated, it decomposes to form solid mercury(II) oxide, gaseous nitrogen dioxide, and oxygen.

806
views