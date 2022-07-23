Balance the following equations: (b) Cu1s2 + HNO31aq2¡Cu(NO3)21aq2 + NO21g) + H2O(l)
Write balanced chemical equations corresponding to each of the following descriptions: (c) When hydrogen gas is passed over solid hot iron(III) oxide, the resulting reaction produces iron and gaseous water.
Balance the following equations: (c) MnO21s2 + HCl1aq2 ¡MnCl21s2 + H2O1l2 + Cl2(g)
Balance the following equations: (d) KOH1aq2 + H3PO41aq2 ¡K3PO41aq2 + H2O1l2
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (b) Boron sulfide, B2S31s2, reacts violently with water to form dissolved boric acid, H3BO3, and hydrogen sulfide gas.
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (c) Phosphine, PH31g2, combusts in oxygen gas to form water vapor and solid tetraphosphorus decaoxide.
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (d) When solid mercury(II) nitrate is heated, it decomposes to form solid mercury(II) oxide, gaseous nitrogen dioxide, and oxygen.