Chapter 3, Problem 41c
A sample of glucose, C6H12O6, contains 1.250⨉1021 carbon atoms. (c) How many moles of glucose does it contain?
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (a) What is the molar mass of aspartame?
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (c) How many molecules of aspartame are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
The molecular formula of aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as NutraSweet®, is C14H18N2O5. (d) How many hydrogen atoms are present in 1.00 mg of aspartame?
A sample of the male sex hormone testosterone, C19H28O2, contains 3.88 * 1021 hydrogen atoms. (b) How many molecules of testosterone does it contain?
The allowable concentration level of vinyl chloride, C2H3Cl, in the atmosphere in a chemical plant is 2.0⨉10−6 g/L. How many moles of vinyl chloride in each liter does this represent?
At least 25 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana, is required to produce intoxication. The molecular formula of THC is C21H30O2. How many molecules?