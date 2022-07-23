Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 21b
Chapter 3, Problem 21b

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to give the balanced chemical equation and to determine the type of reaction. 1st. Looking at our react inside, we have five of carbon 12 of hydrogen and two of oxygen. Now looking at our product side, we have one of carbon two of hydrogen And three of oxygen. Now, as we can see right here, everything is completely unbalanced. So let's first go ahead and bounce out our carbon in our product side. So when we add a coefficient of five prior to our carbon dioxide, we change our values From five of carbon and we also change our oxygen into 11 of oxygen. Now let's go ahead and try to fix our hydrogen for our hydrogen. We can go ahead and add a coefficient of six prior to our water. Now this will give us 12 of hydrogen which will match our react inside. And now we also have to change our oxygen's again. So instead of 11 oxygen's we end up with oxygen's now looking at our values, all we need to do is balance out our oxygen in our react inside And we can do this by simply adding a coefficient of eight prior to our which is our oxygen. And when we do this, we change our oxygen into 16. So now everything is completely balanced out and this will be our final balance equation. Now thinking about the type of reaction, this is we can see that our carbon and hydrogen burned with our oxygen gas and we produce carbon dioxide and water vapor. And as we've learned, we know that when we get those products, this is going to be a combustion reaction. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) titanium metal reacts with O21g2

Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)

Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO31s2¡NaCl1s2 + O2(g)

Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.

Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3

