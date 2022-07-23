Chapter 3, Problem 22a
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO31s2¡NaCl1s2 + O2(g)
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) silver(I) oxide decomposes into silver metal and oxygen gas when heated
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (b) isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O