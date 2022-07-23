Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 12b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 12b

Balance the following equations: (b) Au2S31s2 + H21g2¡Au1s2 + H2S1g2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. Let's go ahead and balance this chemical reaction first. We're going to need to count the number of atoms we have on both sides. Starting off with our react inside, we have two of iron, three of sulfur and two of hydrogen in our product side. We have one of iron, one of sulfur and two of hydrogen 1st. Let's go ahead and balance out our iron. Now, if we add a coefficient of two prior to our iron in our product side, we end up balancing our irons perfectly. Now let's go ahead and look at our sulfur and our hydrogen. Now in order to balance out our cell furs, we're going to have to add a coefficient of three prior to our hydrogen sulfide. And when we do that, we change the number of sulfur and hydrogen we have in our product side. So we have three of sulfur and six of hydrogen since we have six of hydrogen. Now let's go ahead and look at our react inside and we can fix this by adding a three prior to our hydrogen gas, Which gives us six of hydrogen. So our final balanced chemical reaction is going to be like this. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (b) If the reaction 2 O3(g)S 3 O2(g) goes to completion and all O3 is converted to O2, then the mass of O3 at the beginning of the reaction must be the same as the mass of O2 at the end of the reaction.

434
views
Textbook Question

A key step in balancing chemical equations is correctly identifying the formulas of the reactants and products. For example, consider the reaction between calcium oxide, CaO(s), and H2O1l2 to form aqueous calcium hydroxide. (b) Is it possible to balance the equation if you incorrectly identify the product as CaOH1aq2, and if so, what is the equation?

1125
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (c) Al(OH)31s2 + H2SO41l2¡Al2(SO4)3(s) + H2O(l)

725
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (c) Ba3N21s2 + H2O1aq2¡Ba(OH)21aq2 + NH31g2

466
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (d) Na2CO31aq2 + HCl1aq2¡NaCl1aq2 + H2O1l2 + CO2(g)

370
views
Textbook Question

Balance the following equations: (b) NH31g2 + O21g2¡NO1g2 + H2O1g2

520
views