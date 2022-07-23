Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 26c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 26c

Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (c) sulphur in magnesium sulphate, MgSO4, a substance used as a drying agent

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So here we asked to identify the percentage by mass of carbon in calcium carbonate, recall that the mass percent is the mass of the element. If I buy the mass of the compound Times 100%,, so the mass percent of carbon, It's 12.011 divide by the mass of calcium carbonate. They have 40.07, 8 Plus 12. plus three, 15.999. We're gonna get 100 .09 g Times 100%. And this gives us 12%. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (f) penicillin, C16H18N2O4S.

464
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (a) hydrogen in methane, CH4, the major hydrocarbon in natural gas

624
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (b) oxygen in vitamin E, C29H50O2

471
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (d) nitrogen in epinephrine, C9H13NO3 , also known as adrenalin, a hormone that is important for the fightor- flight response

517
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (e) oxygen in the insect pheromone sulcatol, C8H16O

490
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the percentage by mass of the indicated element in the following compounds: (f) carbon in sucrose, C12H22O11, the compound that is responsible for the sweet taste of table sugar.

534
views