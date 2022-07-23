Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is derived from the mass percentages of each element, which are converted to moles and then simplified to the smallest integer ratio. This formula provides essential information about the composition of the compound without indicating the actual number of atoms in a molecule.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities (atoms, molecules, etc.). To determine the empirical formula, the mass percentages of elements are converted to moles by dividing by their respective atomic masses, allowing for the calculation of the simplest ratio of the elements.