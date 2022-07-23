Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 48a
Chapter 3, Problem 48a

Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (a) 42.1% Na, 18.9% P, and 39.0% O

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is derived from the mass percentages of each element, which are converted to moles and then simplified to the smallest integer ratio. This formula provides essential information about the composition of the compound without indicating the actual number of atoms in a molecule.
Empirical vs Molecular Formula

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities (atoms, molecules, etc.). To determine the empirical formula, the mass percentages of elements are converted to moles by dividing by their respective atomic masses, allowing for the calculation of the simplest ratio of the elements.
Mole Concept

Mass Percent Composition

Mass percent composition refers to the percentage by mass of each element in a compound. It is calculated by dividing the mass of each element in a sample by the total mass of the compound and multiplying by 100. This information is crucial for determining the empirical formula, as it provides the necessary data to convert to moles and establish the ratio of elements.
Mass Percent Calculation
