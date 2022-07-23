Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 46a

Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (a) 3.92 mol C, 5.99 mol H, and 2.94 mol O

Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the correct empirical formula for the following substance. We're told that we have 11 .34 mole of carbon, 11.34 mole of hydrogen And 5. mole of oxygen. Now, since our values are already in its mole form, we can go ahead and divide all of our values by the least amount of moles, Which is going to be 5.67. And when we do this we end up with about two of carbon, two of hydrogen and one of oxygen. So our empirical formula is going to come up to C two H 20. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
