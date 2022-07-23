Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 24e

Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.

Hey everyone in this example, we need to calculate the molar mass of galina, a naturally occurring mineral form of lead to sulfide PBS. So we want to go ahead and ultimately find our molar mass of our lead to sulfide to find our molar mass of galina. And we would say that that is going to equal to our mass of our lead atom, which on our periodic tables we would see a mass where the molar mass of lead corresponds to a value of two oh 7. g per mole for lead, which we would find in Group four A across period six at atomic number 82 for lead at our in our periodic tables. And this is going to be then added to the atomic mass or the molar mass of our atom of sulfur, which we would find sulfur in Group six A across period three on our periodic tables at atomic number 16 with a molar mass of a value of 32.7 g per mole. And this is going to give us our molar mass for the lead to sulfide or for our galina, Which is our mineral form of lead to sulfide equal to a value of 239.27 g per mole, which are proper units for molar mass. And so this is the molar mass of galina as our final answer to complete this example. So I hope this explains everything clearly, but if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video
