Chapter 3, Problem 24e
Determine the formula weights of each of the following compounds: (e) isopentyl acetate, CH3CO2C5H11, responsible for the odor of bananas.
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) C3H6(s) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (b) NH4NO3(s) → N2O(g) + H2O(g)
Balance the following equations and indicate whether they are combination, decomposition, or combustion reactions: (a) NaClO31s2¡NaCl1s2 + O2(g)
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (a) vanillin, C8H8O3
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (b) isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O
Calculate the percentage by mass of oxygen in the following compounds: (c) acetaminophen, C8H9NO2