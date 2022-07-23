Chapter 3, Problem 45b
Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (b) 2.10 g nickel and 0.58 g oxygen
The allowable concentration level of vinyl chloride, C2H3Cl, in the atmosphere in a chemical plant is 2.0⨉10−6 g/L. How many moles of vinyl chloride in each liter does this represent?
At least 25 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana, is required to produce intoxication. The molecular formula of THC is C21H30O2. How many molecules?
Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (a) 0.052 mol C, 0.103 mol H, and 0.017 mol O
Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (c) 26.56% K, 35.41% Cr, and 38.03% O by mass.
Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (a) 3.92 mol C, 5.99 mol H, and 2.94 mol O
Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (b) 12.0 g calcium and 2.8 g nitrogen