Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 61b
Chapter 3, Problem 61b

Hydrofluoric acid, HF(aq), cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF(aq). Sodium silicate 1Na2SiO32, for example, reacts as follows: Na2SiO31s2 + 8 HF1aq2¡ H2SiF61aq2 + 2 NaF1aq2 + 3 H2O1l2 (b) How many grams of NaF form when 0.500 mol of HF reacts with excess Na2SiO3?

Video transcript

Welcome everyone. Here's our next question. Hydrofluoric acid HF aqueous cannot be stored in glass bottles because compounds called silicates in the glass are attacked by the HF sodium silicate N A two SI 03. For an example, rea as followed N A two SI 03 solid plus eight HF aqueous becomes H two si F six aqueous plus two NAF aqueous plus three water liquid. How many grams of NAF form when 0.630 moles of HF reacts with excess N A two SI 03 A 10.4 g. B 5.54 g, C 6.61 g or D 1.39 g. So let's think about our notes and what we're trying to find out. So we're given the mass of sodium fluoride or excuse me, we're looking for is our unknown, the mass of sodium fluoride that's produced. We're given the number of moles of our reactant. This is our limiting reagent since our other reagent is present in excess. So we want to convert that to moles of our sodium fluoride product and then using molar mass, 2 g of sodium fluoride. So pretty straightforward here. So we do need to double check that our equation is balanced before we make that conversion. So N I two N A two, excuse me, SI 03 plus eight HF we see these coefficients. So the assumption is this is balanced but always wise just to double check, make sure there's nothing wrong. H two SI F six. It's our first product plus two NAF plus 3 H2O. So we see we've got two sodiums on both sides. We've got one silicon on both sides. Oxygen, we've got three on the left, three on the right, eight hydrogens on the left. And then we see two plus six on the right eight fluorine. And then on the right, we have six plus two fluorine. So our equation is balanced, we'll come free, free to use that. So we start with our moles. So 0.630 moles of hydrogen fluoride. Then we use a conversion factor to go to moles of sodium fluoride. So we see from our balanced equation, we'll put moles of hydrogen fluoride on the denominator. So they'll cancel out. We have eight moles HF in the denominator. And then in the numerator, we have two moles of sodium fluoride. So every eight moles of our hydrogen fluoride that we consume, we produce two moles of sodium fluoride. And then we just need the molar mass of sodium fluoride to calculate that. So we'll just do a quick calculation of the molar mass of sodium fluoride, we've just got one atom of each. So the atomic mass of sodium is 22.99 g per mole plus the atomic mass of fluorine, which is 19.00 g per mole. Giving us a total molar mass of 41.99 g per mole. So let's make a conversion factor with that. So we've gone to moles of sodium fluoride. We multiply that. So we know one mole of sodium fluoride goes on the bottom of that conversion factor, the denominator and the numerator, then we have 41.99 g sodium fluoride. So our moles of HF cancel out our moles of sodium fluoride. Cancel out, we're left with grams of sodium fluoride, which is indeed what were looking for. So we'll plug those numbers into our calculator. So we have 0.630 multiplied by two, then divided by eight, multiplied by 41.99. Our quantity given to us has three sig figs. So our answer must also have three. So the answer will lead to 6.61 g of sodium fluoride. So there's my answer. When I go over to my answer choices, I see that matches choice C So again, when I have 0.630 moles of hydrogen fluoride reacting with excess N A two SI 03, we get choice C 6.61 g of sodium fluoride. See you in the next video.
