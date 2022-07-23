Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 113a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 113a

Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (a) Calculate the amount of HCN that gives the lethal dose in a small laboratory room measuring 3.5 * 4.5 * 2.5 m. The density of air at 26 C is 0.00118 g>cm3.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

we have a question telling us that a concentration of 100 mg of hydrogen sulfide park kilogram of air can already cause various respiratory symptoms. What is the mass of hydrogen sulfide present in a 4.0 times 5.5 times 3.5 centimeter room that is contaminated with that concentration of hydrogen sulfide. Assume that the density of air is 0.1225 g per centimeters cubed. So we have to remember that density equals mass divided by volume and mass by proxy equals density times volume. So the concentration of our air Is 100 mg per kilogram of air. Our volume of air equals r length times width times high, Which in this case is 4.0 m Times 5.5 meters, Times 3.5 m Equals 77 m Cube. So our massive air equals 77 m cubed, times one centimeter Over to the negative 2nd m. And that is all cubed Times 0.0012, 25g over centimeters cubed. So our meters cubed are canceling out and our centimeters cubes are canceling out. And that gives us 94, 325 grams of air. So now we need to solve for our mass of hydrogen sulfide, Which equals grams of air times one kg Over to the 3rd g times milligram of hydrogen sulfide divided by kilograms and our grams of air canceling out and our kilograms of air canceling out? And that gives us 32.5 mg of hydrogen sulfide. And now we're going to put it in scientific notation. So we want to move our decimal over 123 spots and we want to round and because for To the right of it, the number is less than five, So it will stay at four. So 9.4 Times 10 to the 3rd milligrams of hydrogen sulfide. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Viridicatumtoxin B, C30H31NO10, is a natural antibiotic compound. It requires a synthesis of 12 steps in the laboratory. Assuming all steps have equivalent yields of 85%, which is the final percent yield of the total synthesis?
393
views
Textbook Question

Burning acetylene in oxygen can produce three different carbon-containing products: soot (very fine particles of graphite), CO(g), and CO2(g). (c) Why, when the oxygen supply is adequate, is CO2(g) the predominant carbon-containing product of the combustion of acetylene?

1216
views
Textbook Question
A 3.50 g of an alloy which contains only lead and tin is dissolved in hot HNO3. Excess sulfuric acid is added to this solution and 1.57g of PbSO4(s) is obtained. (b) Assuming all the lead in the alloy reacted to form PbSO4, what was the amount, in grams, of lead and tin in the alloy respectively?
568
views
Textbook Question

Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (c) HCN forms when synthetic fibers containing Orlon® or Acrilan ® burn. Acrilan® has an empirical formula of CH2CHCN, so HCN is 50.9% of the formula by mass. A rug measures 3.5 * 4.5 m and contains 850 g of Acrilan® fibers per square yard of carpet. If the rug burns, will a lethal dose of HCN be generated in the room? Assume that the yield of HCN from the fibers is 20% and that the carpet is 50% consumed.

1268
views
Textbook Question

The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2179%2 and O2120%2. In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (b) Both nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide are pollutants that can lead to acid rain and global warming; collectively, they are called 'NOx' gases. In 2009, the United States emitted an estimated 19 million tons of nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere. How many grams of nitrogen dioxide is this?

1527
views
Textbook Question

The source of oxygen that drives the internal combustion engine in an automobile is air. Air is a mixture of gases, principally N2(79%) and O2(20%). In the cylinder of an automobile engine, nitrogen can react with oxygen to produce nitric oxide gas, NO. As NO is emitted from the tailpipe of the car, it can react with more oxygen to produce nitrogen dioxide gas. (c) The production of NOx gases is an unwanted side reaction of the main engine combustion process that turns octane, C8H18, into CO2 and water. If 85% of the oxygen in an engine is used to combust octane and the remainder used to produce nitrogen dioxide, calculate how many grams of nitrogen dioxide would be produced during the combustion of 500 g of octane.

1599
views