Chapter 3, Problem 113a

Hydrogen cyanide, HCN, is a poisonous gas. The lethal dose is approximately 300 mg HCN per kilogram of air when inhaled. (a) Calculate the amount of HCN that gives the lethal dose in a small laboratory room measuring 3.5 * 4.5 * 2.5 m. The density of air at 26 C is 0.00118 g>cm3.

