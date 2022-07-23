Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction.(b) LiOH and MnCl2
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 26a
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (a) Ba1OH221aq2 + FeCl31aq2¡
Verified Solution
Video duration:7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Net Ionic Equations
Net ionic equations represent the actual chemical species that participate in a reaction, excluding spectator ions. To write a net ionic equation, one must first write the balanced molecular equation, then dissociate all soluble strong electrolytes into their ions, and finally eliminate the spectator ions that do not change during the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Net Ionic Equations
Spectator Ions
Spectator ions are ions that exist in the same form on both the reactant and product sides of a chemical equation. They do not participate in the actual chemical reaction and can be removed from the net ionic equation. Identifying spectator ions is crucial for simplifying the equation to focus on the species that undergo a change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:17
Ion Formation
Solubility Rules
Solubility rules help predict whether a compound will dissolve in water or form a precipitate. These rules are based on the nature of the ions involved and their interactions. Understanding solubility is essential for determining which compounds dissociate into ions in solution and which remain intact, influencing the formation of net ionic equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1007
views
Textbook Question
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (a) potassium carbonate and magnesium sulfate
646
views
Textbook Question
Which ions remain in solution, unreacted, after each of the following pairs of solutions is mixed? (c) ammonium phosphate and calcium chloride
903
views
Textbook Question
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions that occur in each of the following cases. Identify the spectator ion or ions in each reaction. (c) Na2S1aq2 + CoSO41aq2¡
605
views
Textbook Question
Separate samples of a solution of an unknown ionic compound are treated with dilute AgNO3, Pb1NO322, and BaCl2. Precipitates form in all three cases. Which of the following could be the anion of the unknown salt: Br-, CO32-, NO3-?
1171
views
Textbook Question
You know that an unlabeled bottle contains an aqueous solution of one of the following: AgNO3, CaCl2, or Al21SO423. A friend suggests that you test a portion of the solution with Ba1NO322 and then with NaCl solutions. According to your friend's logic, which of these chemical reactions could occur, thus helping you identify the solution in the bottle? (a) Barium sulfate could precipitate. (b) Silver chloride could precipitate. (c) Silver sulfate could precipitate. (d) More than one, but not all, of the reactions described in answers a–c could occur. (e) All three reactions described in answers a–c could occur.
1517
views
1
rank