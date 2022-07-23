Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 24b
Identify the precipitate (if any) that forms when the following solutions are mixed, and write a balanced equation for each reaction.(b) LiOH and MnCl2
Precipitation Reactions
Precipitation reactions occur when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble product, known as a precipitate. This process is driven by the formation of a compound that cannot remain dissolved in the solvent, leading to the separation of solid material from the liquid. Understanding solubility rules helps predict whether a precipitate will form when two solutions are mixed.
Selective Precipitation
Solubility Rules
Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict the solubility of various ionic compounds in water. For example, most hydroxides are insoluble except for those of alkali metals and some alkaline earth metals. Knowing these rules is essential for determining whether a precipitate will form when mixing solutions, as it allows one to identify which products are soluble and which are not.
Solubility Rules
Balanced Chemical Equations
A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing is crucial for accurately depicting the conservation of mass during a reaction. In the context of precipitation reactions, writing a balanced equation involves identifying the reactants, the products formed (including any precipitate), and ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides.
Balancing Chemical Equations
