Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 49c
Chapter 4, Problem 49c

Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (c) P in AgPF6

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a compound, reflecting its degree of oxidation or reduction. It helps in understanding electron transfer in redox reactions and is determined based on a set of rules, such as the oxidation state of elements in their elemental form being zero and the sum of oxidation states in a neutral compound being zero.
Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers

There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, including that alkali metals are always +1, alkaline earth metals are +2, and fluorine is always -1. Oxygen typically has an oxidation number of -2, while hydrogen is usually +1. In polyatomic ions, the sum of the oxidation numbers must equal the charge of the ion, which is crucial for determining the oxidation state of elements in compounds.
Complex Ions and Coordination Compounds

In coordination compounds like AgPF6, the central metal atom (Ag) is surrounded by ligands (PF6). The oxidation state of the central atom can be influenced by the charges of the ligands. Understanding how to analyze these compounds is essential for determining the oxidation state of the elements involved, as it requires knowledge of both the ligands' charges and the overall charge of the complex.
