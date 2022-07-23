Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a compound, reflecting its degree of oxidation or reduction. It helps in understanding electron transfer in redox reactions and is determined based on a set of rules, such as the oxidation state of elements in their elemental form being zero and the sum of oxidation states in a neutral compound being zero. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Oxidation Numbers

Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, including that alkali metals are always +1, alkaline earth metals are +2, and fluorine is always -1. Oxygen typically has an oxidation number of -2, while hydrogen is usually +1. In polyatomic ions, the sum of the oxidation numbers must equal the charge of the ion, which is crucial for determining the oxidation state of elements in compounds. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Oxidation Number Rules