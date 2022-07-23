Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 49c
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (c) P in AgPF6
Oxidation Number
The oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a compound, reflecting its degree of oxidation or reduction. It helps in understanding electron transfer in redox reactions and is determined based on a set of rules, such as the oxidation state of elements in their elemental form being zero and the sum of oxidation states in a neutral compound being zero.
Oxidation Numbers
Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers
There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, including that alkali metals are always +1, alkaline earth metals are +2, and fluorine is always -1. Oxygen typically has an oxidation number of -2, while hydrogen is usually +1. In polyatomic ions, the sum of the oxidation numbers must equal the charge of the ion, which is crucial for determining the oxidation state of elements in compounds.
Oxidation Number Rules
Complex Ions and Coordination Compounds
In coordination compounds like AgPF6, the central metal atom (Ag) is surrounded by ligands (PF6). The oxidation state of the central atom can be influenced by the charges of the ligands. Understanding how to analyze these compounds is essential for determining the oxidation state of the elements involved, as it requires knowledge of both the ligands' charges and the overall charge of the complex.
Coordination Complexes Example
