Chapter 4, Problem 109c
A sample of 8.69 g of Zn1OH22 is added to 155.0 mL of 0.750 M H2SO4. (c) How many moles of ZnSO4 are present after the reaction is complete?
Video transcript
(a) By titration, 15.0 mL of 0.1008 M sodium hydroxide is needed to neutralize a 0.2053-g sample of a weak acid. What is the molar mass of the acid if it is monoprotic?
(b) An elemental analysis of the acid indicates that it is composed of 5.89% H, 70.6% C, and 23.5% O by mass. What is its molecular formula?
In 2014, a major chemical leak at a facility in West Virginia released 28,390 L of MCHM (4-methylcyclohexylmethanol, C8H16O) into the Elk River. The density of MCHM is 0.9074 g/mL. (a) Calculate the initial molarity of MCHM in the river, assuming that the first part of the river is 2.00 m deep, 90.0 m wide, and 90.0 m long.
The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (b) Name Ag3AsO4 by analogy to the corresponding compound containing phosphorus in place of arsenic.