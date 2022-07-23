Chapter 4, Problem 88b
A solution is made by mixing 1.5 g of LiOH and 23.5 mL of 1.000 M HNO3. (b) Calculate the concentration of Li+ remaining in solution.
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs.
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (b) What precipitate forms?
A solution of 100.0 mL of 0.200 M KOH is mixed with a solution of 200.0 mL of 0.150 M NiSO4. (e) What is the concentration of each ion that remains in solution?
A solution is made by mixing 1.5 g of Sr(OH)2 and 23.5 mL of 1.000 M HNO3. (c) Is the resulting solution acidic or basic?
A 0.5895-g sample of impure magnesium hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 mL of 0.2050 M HCl solution. The excess acid then needs 19.85 mL of 0.1020 M NaOH for neutralization. Calculate the percentage by mass of magnesium hydroxide in the sample, assuming that it is the only substance reacting with the HCl solution.
A 1.248-g sample of limestone rock is pulverized and then treated with 30.00 mL of 1.035 M HCl solution. The excess acid then requires 11.56 mL of 1.010 M NaOH for neutralization. Calculate the percentage by mass of calcium carbonate in the rock, assuming that it is the only substance reacting with the HCl solution.