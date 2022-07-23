Chapter 4, Problem 86b

An 8.65-g sample of an unknown group 2 metal hydroxide is dissolved in 85.0 mL of water. An acid–base indicator is added and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 M HCl(aq) solution. The indicator changes color, signaling that the equivalence point has been reached, after 56.9 mL of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added. (b) What is the identity of the metal cation: Ca2+, Sr2+, or Ba2+?

Verified Solution

