Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown 14th Edition Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution Problem 91b
Chapter 4, Problem 91b

Uranium hexafluoride, UF6, is processed to produce fuel for nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons. UF6 can be produced in a two-step reaction. Solid uranium (IV) oxide, UO2, is first made to react with hydrofluoric acid (HF) solution to form solid UF4 with water as a by-product. UF4 further reacts with fluorine gas to form UF6. (b) Which step is an acid-base reaction?

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In these reactions, an acid donates a proton, while a base accepts it. Understanding this concept is crucial for identifying which step in a chemical process qualifies as an acid-base reaction, as it helps to determine the roles of the reactants involved.
Uranium Compounds

Uranium compounds, such as uranium(IV) oxide (UO2) and uranium tetrafluoride (UF4), are important in nuclear chemistry. UO2 is a common form of uranium used in nuclear fuel, while UF4 is an intermediate in the production of uranium hexafluoride (UF6). Recognizing the properties and reactions of these compounds is essential for understanding the overall process of uranium processing.
Fluorine Chemistry

Fluorine is a highly reactive halogen that readily forms compounds with metals and nonmetals. In the context of the given reaction, fluorine gas reacts with UF4 to produce UF6. Understanding fluorine's reactivity and its role in forming stable compounds is key to analyzing the second step of the reaction and its significance in nuclear fuel production.
