Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 49d

Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (d) N in HNO3

Hello everyone. So in this video we're going to go ahead and calculate the oxidation number of P. And H. Three P. 04. So some things to notice from this is well first we have a neutral compound if we have a neutral compound then All the oxidation numbers will equal to zero. So we have a neutral compound. So some in segmentation 20 secondly, we see that we have an oxygen and oxygen will always be negative to oxidation number. So oxygen negative two. Next thing I noticed is that we have a hydrogen wanted with a nonmetal. That means that hydrogen is going to have an oxidation number of plus one. But because we have three atoms of hydrogen, we're going to go ahead and multiply that by three. Giving us Plus three. All right. And let's go ahead and rewrite our compound. We have our H. Three P. O. Four. And so again for the hydrogen We have that three times And that's going to equal to three. We don't know what R. P. S. So we'll put that as an X. And for the height or the oxygen's We said that's negative two. So four times negative two. That's going to equal to -8. All right now doing the math here we have three plus X Plus our -8. And we said that someone equal to zero And then simplifying this, we have X -5 because three plus the negative eight is negative five. Alright. And of course equal to zero again. So adding five to both sides. You get X equals to five. And let's not forget that X is also equal to R. P. And this means that the oxidation number of P and R molecule is going to be positive five, and that is going to bring our final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.
