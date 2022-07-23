Chapter 4, Problem 49d
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (d) N in HNO3
Video transcript
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (f) Which region(s) of the periodic table contains elements that can adopt both positive and negative oxidation numbers?
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (a) S in SO3
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (c) P in AgPF6
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (e) Pt in PtCl4
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (f) Cl in NaClO4.
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (a) N21g2 + 3 H21g2¡2 NH31g2