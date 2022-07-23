Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 48b
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3
Verified Solution
Video transcript
Related Practice
Textbook Question
True or false: (a) If a substance is oxidized, there must be more oxygen in the substance.
Textbook Question
True or false: (a) Reduction occurs if the oxidation number of an element increases
Textbook Question
(a) Which region of the periodic table shown here contains elements that are easiest to oxidize? (b) Which region contains the least readily oxidized elements?
Textbook Question
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (d) hydrogen sulfide, H2S
Textbook Question
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?
Textbook Question
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (f) Which region(s) of the periodic table contains elements that can adopt both positive and negative oxidation numbers?
