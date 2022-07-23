Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 17c
Chapter 4, Problem 17c

Ignoring protolysis reactions (i.e. proton transfer reaction), specify what ions are present in a solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (c) Na2Cr2O7

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem, we are asked if proedl ISIS does not occur. What are the ions in an aqueous solution of cesium chlorate. Okay, so protocol ISIS is any proton transfer reaction. And so since it's not happening here, we need to break this down into its ions. Okay. And so when we break this down into its ions, we have a cesium ion Who has a plus one charge and we have a chloride ion, which has a negative charge. So these are going to be the two ions in this solution. If proedl ISIS does not occur. Okay, that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
