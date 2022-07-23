Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 71b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 71b

Indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (b) 1.3×10−2 M MgSO4

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone in this question were given the dissolution reaction below and were asked what are the concentrations of the two ions If the potassium permanganate solution is 1.2 molar. So we start with 1.2 molar potassium permanganate. And since this is going to dissociate completely, the concentration on the product side is going to be the same as the reactive side. And since we don't have any coefficient in front of the ions, We're gonna have a 1-1 ratio. So this means we're gonna have 1.2 molar of K plus 1.2 Molar of MN 04 -. Another way you can solve this is by calculating it and we know that modularity is equal to moles over leaders And we have 1.2 molar, the potassium permanganate. So in the equation we have one mole of protesting permanganate and we have one mole of K. Plus So this will give us 1.2 molar. Okay, plus We can also do the same thing for MN 04 -. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) How many grams of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, should you dissolve in water to make 1.00 L of vodka (which is an aqueous solution that is 6.86 M ethanol)? (b) Using the density of ethanol (0.789 g/mL), calculate the volume of ethanol you need to make 1.00 L of vodka.

1548
views
Textbook Question

(a) Which will have the highest concentration of potassium ions: 0.20 M KCl, 0.15 M K2CrO4, or 0.080 M K3PO4?

1459
views
Textbook Question

(b) Which will contain the greater number of moles of potassium ion: 30.0 mL of 0.15 M K2CrO4 or 25.0 mL of 0.080 M K3PO4

406
views
Textbook Question

Ignoring protolysis reactions, indicate the concentration of each ion or molecule present in the following solutions: (d) a mixture of 45.0 mL of 0.272 M NaCl and 65.0 mL of 0.0247 M (NH4)2CO3. Assume that the volumes are additive.

478
views
Textbook Question

Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (a) 42.0 mL of 0.170 M NaOH with 37.6 mL of 0.400 M NaOH.

1847
views
Textbook Question

Indicate the concentration of each ion present in the solution formed by mixing: (b) 44.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4 with 25.0 mL of 0.150 M KCl

558
views