Chapter 4, Problem 113c

The arsenic in a 1.22-g sample of a pesticide was converted to AsO43- by suitable chemical treatment. It was then titrated using Ag+ to form Ag3AsO4 as a precipitate. (c) If it took 25.0 mL of 0.102 M Ag+to reach the equivalence point in this titration, what is the mass percentage of arsenic in the pesticide?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 6m 6m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked