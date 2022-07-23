Chapter 4, Problem 96b
The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions:
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g)
3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
(b) Identify the element undergoing oxidation and the element undergoing reduction. 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)
(a) Which of these reactions are redox reactions?
(c) How many grams of ammonia must you start with to make 1000.0 L of a 0.150 M aqueous solution of nitric acid? Assume all the reactions give 100% yield.
