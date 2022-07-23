Chapter 4, Problem 55b
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (d) aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH.
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (d) acetic acid, CH3COOH, with zinc.
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (c) hydrobromic acid is added to tin metal
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) hydrogen gas is bubbled through an aqueous solution of nickel(II) chloride
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) aluminum metal is added to a solution of cobalt(II) sulfate.