Chapter 4, Problem 51a
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (a) N21g2 + 3 H21g2¡2 NH31g2
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (d) N in HNO3
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (e) Pt in PtCl4
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: (f) Cl in NaClO4.
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe1NO3221aq2 + 2 Al1s2¡3 Fe1s2 + 2 Al1NO3231aq2
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (c) Cl21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡I21aq2 + 2 NaCl1aq2
Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which is reduced. For those that are not, indicate whether they are precipitation or neutralization reactions. (a) P41s2 + 10 HClO1aq2 + 6 H2O1l2¡ 4 H3PO41aq2 + 10 HCl1aq2