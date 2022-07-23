Chapter 4, Problem 29

You know that an unlabeled bottle contains an aqueous solution of one of the following: AgNO3, CaCl2, or Al21SO423. A friend suggests that you test a portion of the solution with Ba1NO322 and then with NaCl solutions. According to your friend's logic, which of these chemical reactions could occur, thus helping you identify the solution in the bottle? (a) Barium sulfate could precipitate. (b) Silver chloride could precipitate. (c) Silver sulfate could precipitate. (d) More than one, but not all, of the reactions described in answers a–c could occur. (e) All three reactions described in answers a–c could occur.

