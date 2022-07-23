Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 69b
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 5, Problem 69b

For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up H °f for each substance in Appendix C. (b) SO3(g)

Verified Solution

Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Thermochemical Equations

Thermochemical equations represent the heat changes associated with chemical reactions. They show the relationship between the enthalpy change (ΔH) and the stoichiometry of the reaction. In the context of formation reactions, these equations depict how one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states, allowing for the calculation of enthalpy changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Thermochemical Equations

Standard State

The standard state of a substance refers to its physical state (solid, liquid, gas) at a specified temperature and pressure, typically 1 bar (or 1 atm) and 25°C. For elements, the standard state is the most stable form at these conditions. Understanding standard states is crucial for accurately writing formation equations and determining standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f).
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Standard Reduction Potentials

Enthalpy of Formation (ΔH°f)

The enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) is the change in enthalpy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. It is a key thermodynamic quantity used to assess the stability of compounds and predict reaction behavior. Values of ΔH°f can be found in thermodynamic tables, and they are essential for calculating the overall enthalpy change in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Enthalpy of Formation
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)

893
views
Textbook Question

(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?

456
views
Textbook Question

(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?

556
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) CH3OH(l)

1009
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2(g)) is used for welding because oxyacetylene is the hottest burning common fuel gas. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10 g of acetylene is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.

588
views
Textbook Question

Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) CaO(s) + 2 HF(g) → CaF2(s) + H2O(g)

1077
views