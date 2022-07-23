Chapter 5, Problem 46c

At one time, a common means of forming small quantities of oxygen gas in the laboratory was to heat KClO 3 : 2 KClO 3 (s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O 2 (g) ΔH = -89.4 kJ (c) The decomposition of KClO 3 proceeds spontaneously when it is heated. Do you think that the reverse reaction, the formation of KClO 3 from KCl and O 2 , is likely to be feasible under ordinary conditions? Explain your answer.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked