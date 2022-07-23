Chapter 5, Problem 121a3

Consider the following unbalanced oxidation-reduction reactions in aqueous solution: Ag+1aq2 + Li1s2¡ Ag1s2 + Li+1aq2 Fe1s2 + Na+1aq2¡ Fe2 + 1aq2 + Na1s2 K1s2 + H2O1l2¡ KOH1aq2 + H21g2 (a) Balance third reaction.

