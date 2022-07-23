Chapter 5, Problem 32
How much work (in J) is involved in a chemical reaction if the volume decreases from 33.6 L to 11.2 L against a constant pressure of 90.5 kPa?
Consider a system consisting of two oppositely charged spheres hanging by strings and separated by a distance r1, as shown in the accompanying illustration. Suppose they are separated to a larger distance r2, by moving them apart. (a) What change, if any, has occurred in the potential energy of the system?
(c) Is the volume of a system a state function? Why or why not?
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?
The complete combustion of methane, CH41g2, to form H2O1l2 and CO21g2 at constant pressure releases 890 kJ of heat per mole of CH4. (b) Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
Atomic hydrogen (H) is used in welding (AHW). The atoms recombine to hydrogen molecules with a large release of heat according to the following reaction: 2 H1g2 → H21g2 (b) Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 H1g2 or H21g2?