Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 70a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 70a

Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) CH3OH(l)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads identify the elements in their standard states required for the formation equation of glucose. And write the balanced reaction. Find the standard entropy of the formation using the standard table of values. Okay, so the first thing that we want to do is we want to identify the elements of glucose in their standard state and then we're going to write a balanced equation and then we're going to find the standard entropy of formation. Alright, so for glucose we need to figure out the elements in their standard state. Okay, so glucose is written as C six H 12 06. Okay, so the elements and glucose our carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. But we need to write these out in their standard states. Okay, so carbon and its standard state is going to be solid carbon. Okay, hydrogen and its standard state is going to be hydrogen gas and oxygen and its standard state is going to be oxygen gas. Okay, so this is going to be the first part to our problem, the elements in their standard states. Okay, the second part of the question asks us to write the balanced reaction. Okay, so we know we have glucose as our final product. Okay, so we need to figure out what is our balanced reaction of our elements that's going to create this product. Okay, so we'll go ahead and write that out next. So we have glucose and we need to figure out what are our reactant since. Okay, so we know we need carbon. Okay, looking at this, we know we need six carbons and so we can start off with six carbons in its standard state. Okay, the next thing we know is that we need 12 hydrogen. Okay, but we know that hydrogen in its standard state is H two gas. Okay, so to balance this out, that means we're going to need six hydrogen gasses in its standard state. Okay. And lastly, we have six oxygen's okay. So we know that oxygen in its standard state is owed to gas. So what we need to make six of this is we need to put a three here. Okay, so that three is going to have that six oxygen gas in the product side. Okay, so this is going to be our balanced reaction. Alright, and the last part of the question is the standard entropy of formation. This is a value that we can look up. And that value for the standard heat of formation for glucose is negative 1,273.0 to kill a jules per mole. Okay, so there it is. That is the last part to this three part question. And that is it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(c) What is meant by the term standard enthalpy of formation?

456
views
Textbook Question

(a) Why does the standard enthalpy of formation of both the very reactive fluorine (F2) and the almost inert gas nitrogen (N2) both read zero?

556
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up H °f for each substance in Appendix C. (b) SO3(g)

1050
views
Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2(g)) is used for welding because oxyacetylene is the hottest burning common fuel gas. Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate the quantity of heat produced when 10 g of acetylene is completely combusted in air under standard conditions.

588
views
Textbook Question

Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) CaO(s) + 2 HF(g) → CaF2(s) + H2O(g)

1077
views
Textbook Question

Complete combustion of 1 mol of acetone (C3H6O) liberates 1790 kJ: C3H6O(l) + 4 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH° = -1790 kJ Using this information together with the standard enthalpies of formation of O2(g), CO2(g), and H2O(l) from Appendix C, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of acetone.

2664
views