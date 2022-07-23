Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 93e
Chapter 6, Problem 93e

Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom are valid. If a set is not valid, indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: (e) n = 2, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = -12

Verified Solution

3m
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quantum Numbers

Quantum numbers are a set of four numbers that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. They include the principal quantum number (n), azimuthal quantum number (l), magnetic quantum number (ml), and spin quantum number (ms). Each quantum number has specific rules governing its possible values, which are essential for determining the electron's energy level and orbital shape.
Principal Quantum Number

Principal Quantum Number (n)

The principal quantum number (n) indicates the main energy level of an electron in an atom and can take positive integer values (1, 2, 3, ...). Higher values of n correspond to electrons that are further from the nucleus and have higher energy. In the given set, n = 2 is valid as it is a positive integer.
Principal Quantum Number

Spin Quantum Number (ms)

The spin quantum number (ms) describes the intrinsic spin of an electron and can have values of +1/2 or -1/2. This quantum number reflects the two possible orientations of an electron's spin within an orbital. In the provided set, ms = -12 is invalid because it does not conform to the allowed values for spin.
Spin Quantum Number
The human retina has three types of receptor cones, each sensitive to a different range of wavelengths of visible light, as shown in this figure (the colors are merely to differentiate the three curves from one another; they do not indicate the actual colors represented by each curve):

(c) Explain why the sky appears blue even though all wavelengths of solar light are scattered by the atmosphere.

The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Paschen series are observed.

The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Paschen series—those for which ni = 4, 5, and 6.

Bohr's model can be used for hydrogen-like ions—ions that have only one electron, such as He+ and Li2+. (a) Why is the Bohr model applicable to He+ ions but not to neutral He atoms?

As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?

Consider the discussion of radial probability functions in 'A Closer Look' in Section 6.6. (a) What is the difference between the probability density as a function of r and the radial probability function as a function of r ?
