Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial for determining how an element will react chemically. For sodium (Na), which has an atomic number of 11, there is one valence electron in its outermost shell (3s1). This single valence electron plays a significant role in sodium's reactivity, particularly in forming ionic bonds.

Core Electrons Core electrons are the electrons that are not involved in chemical bonding and are located in the inner shells of an atom. In sodium, there are 10 core electrons, which are found in the first two energy levels (1s2 and 2s2 2p6). These electrons shield the valence electron from the full effect of the nucleus's positive charge, influencing the atom's overall stability.