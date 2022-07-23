Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 102d
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 6, Problem 102d

Using the periodic table as a guide, write the condensed electron configuration and determine the number of unpaired electrons for the ground state of (d) As.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. For example, the condensed electron configuration uses the nearest noble gas to simplify the representation, focusing on the valence electrons that determine chemical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Ground State

The ground state of an atom refers to the lowest energy configuration of its electrons, where they occupy the lowest available energy levels. In this state, electrons fill orbitals according to the Aufbau principle, Hund's rule, and the Pauli exclusion principle, ensuring that the atom is in its most stable form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Ground State Electron Configurations

Unpaired Electrons

Unpaired electrons are those that occupy an orbital alone, without a partner of opposite spin. The number of unpaired electrons is significant because it influences an atom's magnetic properties and its ability to form bonds. In the context of the periodic table, elements with unpaired electrons are often more reactive and can participate in chemical reactions more readily.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:56
Electron Geometry
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?

478
views
Textbook Question
Consider the discussion of radial probability functions in 'A Closer Look' in Section 6.6. (a) What is the difference between the probability density as a function of r and the radial probability function as a function of r ?
389
views
Textbook Question

The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (c) When the 450-MHz photon is absorbed, does it change the spin of the electron or the proton on a hydrogen atom?

401
views
Textbook Question

Scientists have speculated that element 126 might have a moderate stability, allowing it to be synthesized and characterized. Predict what the condensed electron configuration of this element might be.

1418
views
Textbook Question

In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that the single beam splits into two beams?

415
views
Textbook Question

In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (c) What do you think would happen if the beam of hydrogen atoms were replaced with a beam of helium atoms? Why?

597
views
1
rank