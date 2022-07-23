Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 39a
Chapter 6, Problem 39a

(a) Using Equation 6.5, calculate the energy of an electron in the hydrogen atom when n = 3 and when n = 6. Calculate the wavelength of the radiation released when an electron moves from n = 6 to n = 3. when n = 6

Hey everyone welcome back. So let's get started with this video. So here they want us to calculate the amount of energy needed to ionized hydrogen And for a when it's in ground state. So when it's in ground state, that means N. Is equal to one. So we're going to use the equation which is energy is equal to negative two points 179 times 10 To the negative 18 chores times E squared. And Z. Here is the atomic number of hydrogen, which is one times one over and squared. And here we said, and is one because it's in ground state. So let's go ahead and plug in numbers. So then we have negative 2.179 times 10 To the negative 18 jewels Z is atomic number. And it's for hydrogen. So it's going to be one squared and then one over N squared. We said N is one. So then we do the math and we get 2.179 times 10 to the - jules. Okay, so yes, we have a negative value here. But to ionized something, it requires energy. Therefore it has to be a positive value because you're requiring that energy and energy can't be negative. So then ate our answer is going to be this. So let's go ahead and sulfur part B in its second excited state where N is equal to four. Okay, So we're going to use the same exact equation except now It's not going to be a ground state. It's going to be n equals four. So the E. Is equal to negative 2.179 times 10 to the -18 jewels. And then see atomic number is still one Then one over and squared. And here is four. So then we do the math and we get 2.179 times 10 to the negative 18 jewels times one Times 1/16. Okay. And we get E. is equal to one point three 6, 2 times 10 To the negative drawers. Once again, yes, we have the negative. But it's saying the energy needed to ionized hydrogen and if you need energy it has to be a positive value. Okay. Thank you for watching. I hope this helped. And I'll see you in the next video.
Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (a) from n = 3 to n = 2

Is energy emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen? (b) from an orbit of radius 0.846 nm to one of radius 0.212 nm

Indicate whether energy is emitted or absorbed when the following electronic transitions occur in hydrogen: (a) from n = 2 to n = 3

The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (a) Which of the following is the best explanation of why the lines with nf = 3 are not observed in the visible portion of the spectrum: (i) Transitions to nf = 3 are not allowed to happen, (ii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the infrared portion of the spectrum, (iii) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons in the ultraviolet portion of the spectrum, or (iv) transitions to nf = 3 emit photons that are at exactly the same wavelengths as those to nf = 2.

The visible emission lines observed by Balmer all involved nf = 2. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Balmer series—those for which ni = 3, 4, and 5—and identify these lines in the emission spectrum shown in Figure 6.11.

The Lyman series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom are those for which nf = 1. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Lyman series are observed.

