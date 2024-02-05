Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 17

Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: infrared, green light, red light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light.

Welcome back everybody. Our next question says, arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength, microwave, blue light, orange light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light. And then we have four different answer choices. A through D with our Electromatic ra electromagnetic radiation arranged in different orders. So we'll look at them after we think about what order they belong in. So when I try and remember the order of the wavelengths of these, I always start by writing visible light in the middle. I've used that as my starting point and then the colors going in the order of the rainbow. And remembering that the violent end is the longest and the red is the shortest. And you can remember that because red is the shortest word. So I'm going to write short on the left long on the right. That way, I'll also be listing them in correspondence with my question which asked me for increasing wavelength. So that will help me make sure I don't mix it up when I'm looking for my answer. So I know the visible light goes from red, too violent. Then with that starting point, it's pretty easy to fill in on either end after violet comes ultraviolet UV. And after red, actually, we'll put that up next to visible and shorter than red is infrared. So those are pre pretty easy to remember due to the similarities in their names. And then if we start from UV, I kind of think about the fact that UV is two letters and we go to X rays after that and then finally gamma rays and you can hopefully think about the connection X rays, gamma rays. And then on the short end before infrared, two more, we have microwave and then radio waves. So for those two, you can kind of lump them together, thinking of things you might have in your house, a microwave and a radio and maybe think about the fact that a microwave, the waves are all happening in a short distance radio farther away, not in terms of wavelength of light, but in terms of where they are along this line. So as you go further through the microwave happening in your house, radio waves coming from far away, so just my own little tips, remember these things. So with that basic orientation in mind, let's look at the answer choices. So are the ones we are given, we see among the short ones. Again, we're going increasing wavelengths so short to long, just as we drew, we have two of those that are on the far left, we have microwave and radio waves and we see that radio waves are the shortest of all. So choice A has radio waves first. Choice B has X rays first. So wrong order there choice C has radio waves first also and choice D has X rays. So B and D we've eliminated, then we said the next ones would be microwave. So choice A has microwave. Next choice C has microwave. Next, we don't have infrared as a choice, but we do have two forms of visible light, which would be the next. And again, if we think about a rainbow going from red to violet, the two colors we have are blue and orange. So orange would be then first. So choice B or excuse me, choice A has blue light first. So that would be the wrong order for our visible light. So we can eliminate choice A we're left with choice C let's just double check that it's all correct. So it has the correct order of orange light and then blue light and then ultraviolet light. Next, which is indeed the next type of radiation after visible light. And then finally X rays last. So our correct order of electromagnetic magnetic radiation, in order of increasing wavelength choice C radio waves, microwave, orange light, blue light, ultraviolet light and X rays see you in the next video.
