Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Chapter 6, Problem 89d

Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (d) How are the results of parts (b) and (c) related to the plot shown in Exercise 6.88?

Graph showing electron kinetic energy versus frequency, illustrating transitions in hydrogen atom.

Hey everyone, we're told an electron in a hydrogen atom is excited from N equals one to N equals infinity. Consider a situation where in light with a wavelength shorter than the required wavelength for the transition is absorbed and relate this with the plot shown below. So for this transition, when we think about a wavelength of light that is less than the required wavelength. Our energy will be greater than the required energy. And because of that, our electron will be ejected. And when we look at our plot, we can see that the greater the frequency, which also means the smaller the wavelength, since frequency and wavelength are inversely proportional to one another, so the greater the frequency, the higher the energy. So essentially our excess energy will be absorbed by the electron, which becomes the kinetic energy of the electron. So to answer this question, when the wavelength of light is lesser than the minimum wavelength required, the electron will be ejected and the excess energy becomes the kinetic energy of the electron. And that's also because our potential energy of the electron is zero since there is no electrostatic interaction with the hydrogen atom. So this is going to be our final answer Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
