Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 83c
Chapter 6, Problem 83c

Certain elements emit light of a specific wavelength when they are burned or heated in a non-luminous flame. Historically, chemists used such emission wavelengths to determine whether specific elements were present in a sample. Some characteristic wavelengths for a few of the elements are given in the following table: Ag 328.1 nm Fe 372.0 nm Au 267.6 nm K 404.7 nm Ba 455.4 nm Mg 285.2 nm Ca 422.7 nm Na 589.6 nm Cu 324.8 nm Ni 341.5 nm (c) When burned, a sample of an unknown substance is found to emit light of frequency 6.58 * 1014 s-1. Which of these elements is probably in the sample?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Emission Spectra

Emission spectra are unique patterns of light emitted by elements when they are heated or energized. Each element emits light at specific wavelengths, which correspond to the energy transitions of electrons within the atoms. By analyzing these wavelengths, chemists can identify the presence of particular elements in a sample.
Wavelength and Frequency Relationship

The relationship between wavelength and frequency is described by the equation c = λν, where c is the speed of light, λ is the wavelength, and ν is the frequency. This means that as the frequency of light increases, its wavelength decreases, and vice versa. Understanding this relationship is crucial for converting the given frequency of light emitted by the unknown substance into a wavelength for comparison with known emission wavelengths.
Quantization of Energy Levels

In atoms, electrons occupy quantized energy levels, and transitions between these levels result in the emission or absorption of light at specific wavelengths. When an electron moves from a higher energy level to a lower one, it emits a photon with energy equal to the difference between the two levels. This principle underlies the characteristic wavelengths observed in the emission spectra of elements.
